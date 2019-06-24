(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma LP must face a New York lawsuit claiming they triggered the U.S. opioid epidemic, a judge ruled, handing an early victory to states and local governments seeking to recoup billions of dollars in social costs from the drugs.

A state judge on Friday denied the Sacklers’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, filed by a group of New York cities and counties, saying the court may have jurisdiction over the family “on the ground that some or all of them acted as Purdue’s agents in perpetrating the alleged scheme.”

The ruling, in Suffolk County on Long Island, is the first by any court denying a motion by the Sacklers to dismiss a suit filed by a state or county and allowing for discovery to proceed against the individual defendants and their trusts, said Paul Napoli, an attorney representing the New York governments.

A representative of the Sacklers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo also denied the family’s bid to throw out the case because it was filed too late, saying the plaintiffs have “alleged a continuing wrong, perpetrated by all the defendants, involving deceptive marketing practices that began over a decade ago and that have continued up to the time of the commencement of this action.”

State and local governments have targeted the Sackler family’s wealth to recover the social costs of opioid addiction, such as payments for prescriptions for employees and Medicaid benefits that wouldn’t have been approved if the risks had been known. Thousands of suits against opioid makers have been consolidated in federal court in Ohio, and other cases are pending in state courts.

The New York case is In Re Opioid Litigation, Index No. 40000/2017, Supreme Court of New York, Suffolk County.

