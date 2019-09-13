(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire family that owns Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma LP made about $1 billion in transfers among themselves and their shell companies while they were “draining Purdue of its opioids proceeds,” New York Attorney General Letitia James told a judge in a letter.

The transfers were revealed in documents provided by an unspecified bank in response to a subpoena -- one of at least 10 financial institutions facing demands for information in New York’s lawsuit against Purdue and the Sackler family, the state said in a court filing Friday.

