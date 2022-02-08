(Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma LP are “even closer” to a deal that would increase their contribution to the OxyContin maker’s embattled opioid settlement, a court-appointed mediator said in a report Tuesday.

The family and a handful of state attorneys general who have been fighting Purdue’s opioid settlement are closing in on a deal that would provide new money on top of the $4.325 billion the company’s owners already pledged as well as “certain material non-economic terms,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman, who is overseeing the talks, said in her report.

Chapman asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who is overseeing Purdue’s bankruptcy, to extend the mediation to February 16.

The bankruptcy case is Purdue Pharma LP, 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (White Plains).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.