(Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LP isn’t the bad guy in the opioid crisis gripping Massachusetts, the company told a judge hearing its motion to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to hold Purdue and its billionaire owners liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages tied to painkiller abuse in the state.

Purdue’s attorney Timothy Blank said the state wrongly blames Purdue, its OxyContin product and its billionaire owners, the Sackler family, for the opioid scourge and has created a “dangerous misconception” about its role in making and marketing the highly addictive painkillers.

“We agree there’s a terrible problem in this commonwealth with opioid abuse,” Blank said in court in Boston on Friday morning. “The attorney general says it’s a problem Purdue created, but that is not so. It is not all on Purdue.”

Purdue has only a small share of the opioid market, in both the state and the nation, Blank told Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders, citing data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

He said Purdue has 4.6% of the prescription opioid market in the state and 3.6% in the nation, according to the latest DEA figures. He said three other manufacturers dominate nationwide, with a combined share of 88%.

“What the commonwealth has tried to do is scapegoat Purdue,” Blank said.

Read More

Sackler Family Asks Judge to Toss Massachusetts Opioid Suit

Employers Walk Fine Line With Opioid-Addicted Workers

At one time, OxyContin was the leading opioid painkiller. Purdue argues the statute of limitations relevant to the state’s lawsuit allows for consideration of the past four years at most, when prescriptions dropped significantly.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s lawsuit, originally filed in June of last year, claims the Sacklers and other Purdue board members are personally liable for the damages she claims. Purdue said in a court filing the suit is full of “stale allegations that are rife with mischaracterizations and factual inaccuracies” and should be thrown out.

The eight members of the Sackler family named as defendants in the suit also want Sanders to dismiss the claims against them on jurisdictional grounds, since none live in the state.

“I am most interested in the argument about the personal-jurisdiction issue,” the judge said Friday.

Outside the courthouse, dozens of activists gathered in support of the state’s lawsuit. They held poster-size photographs of loved ones who have overdosed on opioids and held signs blaming the Sackler family.

Sanders is planning at least six hours of argument.

The case is Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Purdue Pharma LP, 1884-cv-01808, Suffolk County Superior Court (Boston).

--With assistance from Jef Feeley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janelle Lawrence in New York at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.