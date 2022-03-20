(Bloomberg) -- India-born businessman Vivek Ranadive has joined the consortium led by Josh Harris and Martin Broughton that’s bidding for Chelsea Football Club, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ranadive, a co-owner of National Basketball Association franchise the Sacramento Kings, agreed to back the pair’s chase for the west London club, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for the Kings did not immediately respond to calls for comment. His involvement was reported earlier on Sunday by Sky News.

Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., and Martin Broughton, a former chairman of British Airways Plc and Liverpool FC, have teamed-up to bid for Chelsea. Their consortium is one of a number chasing the club, which is one of the most prized assets in world football.

Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the U.K. government to place him under far-reaching sanctions for his ties to President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Bids for the club were due last Friday.

Read more: Meet the Bidders Aiming to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.