(Bloomberg) -- Safaricom Plc, Kenya’s biggest company by market value, said Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore died after a battle with cancer. He was 61.

Collymore had received treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the U.K from October 2017 to July 2018, Chairman Nicholas Nganga said Monday in an emailed statement.

“In recent weeks his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours of Monday July 1,” Nganga said.

Collymore was appointed CEO of Safaricom in 2010, and was responsible for growing the subscriber base to more more than 30 million customers. In May, Collymore announced the board had agreed to extend his contract by a year because he owed the company the time he took off for medical reasons.

