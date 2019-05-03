(Bloomberg) -- Safaricom Plc, East Africa’s biggest company by market value, posted a 15 percent rise in full-year net income and announced a special divided.

Profit came in at 63.4 billion shillings ($628.7 million) while service revenue grew almost 8 percent to 240.3 billion shillings. The company will pay a dividend of 1.25 shillings per share and a special dividend of 62 cents.

“In a year where macro pressures weighed on customer choice, we continued to generate positive growth momentum,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore said at a results presentation in capital, Nairobi.

Income from its mobile-money service now represents 31 percent of service revenue, 8 percentage points higher than a year ago. The product known as M-Pesa could contribute more than 50 percent of revenue in three or four years, Collymore said.

The growth in mobile-data sales slowed to 6 percent to 38.7 billion shillings after climbing 24 percent a year earlier. This followed a 42 percent reduction in the effective price, Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath said. Customers increased by 8 percent to 31.8 million users.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bella Genga in Nairobi at bgenga2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.