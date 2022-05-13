(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Sage Group Plc: The business software developer reported what it called a “strong first half performance” with a full-year outlook unchanged.

The company said investment in sales, marketing and innovation has increased revenues across its business cloud unit.

ContourGlobal Plc: The power generation company reported first-quarter results ahead of its own expectations, and said its business model is “highly resilient with stable and predictable cashflows.”

Neometals Ltd: The company’s battery recycling joint venture has agreed a cooperation deal with Mercedes-Benz’s recycling unit to supply and install the equipment to build and operate the car company’s new battery recycling plant in southern Germany.

Outside The City

In an interview with Bloomberg, Rishi Sunak said the Brexit settlement in Northern Ireland is causing economic and political harm and called on the European Union to be flexible, comments likely to be seen as an attempt to publicly align himself with Boris Johnson after reports of a rift.

Bloomberg Economics now expects the economy to shrink in the second and fourth quarter of this year, and as Stephanie Flanders notes, who would want to be the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer ?

In Case You Missed It

London is the underdog to New York in the battle to host Arm Ltd.’s return to the stock market. It shouldn’t be, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Hughes.

Looking Ahead

Earning season continues next week with Vodafone Group Plc, Burberry Group Plc and Easy Jet Plc all reporting. Vodafone’s full-year earnings come as the Financial Times reported it’s in talks to merge its British operations with Three UK. The telecommunications giant had expressed interest in acquiring its smaller rival late last year, Bloomberg reported in January.

