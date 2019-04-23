(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s antitrust regulator said it will publish its final decision Thursday on J Sainsbury Plc’s 7.3 billion-pound ($9.4 billion) plan to buy Walmart Inc.’s Asda, after attaching harsher-than-expected conditions to the deal in February.

The Competition and Markets Authority gave the date in a filing Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s attempt to buy the grocer -- which would create the biggest U.K. supermarket chain -- looked close to collapse in February after the regulator said in a provisional report that even with substantial store sales, the deal would likely mean higher prices and worse choice for shoppers. Sainsbury shares plunged the most in a decade on the report.

Since then, Sainsbury has offered to sell between 125 and 150 stores to a rival as it seeks to overcome the regulator’s hostility. If approved, the transaction would give the merged company more purchasing power to compete with the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as online upstarts.

A Sainsbury spokeswoman declined to comment Tuesday, while an Asda spokesman declined to immediately comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kaye Wiggins in London at kwiggins4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser, Eric Pfanner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.