(Bloomberg) -- The British summer is helping supermarkets to lift sales even amid signs food prices are beginning to ease. An 11% jump in grocery sales in the first quarter helped Sainsbury beat expectations. Chief Executive Simon Roberts said food inflation is starting to fall and reiterated the company’s commitment to help customers navigate the still troubling cost-of-living crisis.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low-cost airline carried 5.3 million passengers in June, 22.5% more than in the same period a year ago, as the company moves ahead with its network expansion.

Wizz Air said it’s adding 10 new routes to its Albanian network , with almost 100 extra weekly flights scheduled for this winter

J Sainsbury Plc: The British supermarket chain reported a 9.8% rise in like-for-like sales in the first-quarter driven mostly by a return to volume growth following what it called a “strong performance over bank holidays and warmer weather.”

The company upheld its forecast of a full-year adjusted profit before tax between £640 million-£700 million

Entain Plc: The gambling company elected to redeem notes issued by its subsidiary Ladbrokes in full.

Ladbrokes had issued a conditional notice of redemption for any and all outstanding £400 million 5.125% guaranteed notes due 2023

Coats Group Plc: The Middlesex-based firm has agreed to sell European Zips for expected nominal cash consideration of around $1 million after the deduction of typical debt-like items.

The deal is expected to be completed in the third-quarter

In Westminster

The government is in talks with insurers about a pledge to invest billions of pounds in startups and infrastructure projects. Several large insurers are preparing to agree to invest about 5% of the defined contribution pots they manage, whose retirement payouts are based on investment performance, according to several people familiar with the matter. An agreement is intended to form a central part of the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech on July 10.

Energy regulator Ofgem is warning suppliers they must not use surging profits to pay huge shareholder dividends. According to the watchdog, gas prices have fallen 70% from a year ago and the sector is expected to return to profitability after five years of losses. Ofgem needs to show it’s doing a better job of balancing the needs of consumers and taxpayers with those of investors now that the sector is emerging from the crisis.

In Case You Missed It

The Financial Conduct Authority will meet top bankers to address concerns that savings rates are lagging behind the rising cost of mortgages, the Financial Times reported late on Monday. HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc, NatWest Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and other lenders are expected to attend Thursday meeting.

Meanwhile, an analysis of Bank of England data by Bloomberg shows UK household spending holding up better than expected, in part because returns on savings are rising faster than the cost of mortgages. This may help explain why Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues are struggling to tame the highest inflation rate among Group of Seven economies.

Consumer health giant Haleon Plc is exploring a potential divestment of some smoking cessation products as it seeks to offload non-core businesses, people familiar with the matter said. The company, spun off from GSK Plc last year, is working with an adviser to identify potential suitors for the Nicotinell brand of nicotine gum, patches and lozenges, which could be worth as much as $800 million in a sale.

Looking Ahead

Online retailer AO World Plc discloses results for the full-year to March 31 on Wednesday morning. The Bolton-based firm’s revenue is seen at around £1.13 billion, according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg. That’s below the £1.56 billion it reported the year before.

Other companies slated to update investors tomorrow are engineering specialist Keller Group Plc and commercial vehicles rental services provider Redde Northgate Plc.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.