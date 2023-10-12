(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc is hiring 22,000 seasonal staff as Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain prepares for a sales push during the key Christmas period.

The number of temporary workers is 4,000 higher than last year, with the new hires starting earlier than usual, as soon as this week, according to an emailed statement Thursday. Around 2,000 roles will be at general merchandise store Argos with the rest in Sainsbury’s stores and depots.

Sainsbury has ramped up employee benefits with extra discount cards for family members or friends as well as the existing attraction of free food during shifts.

The supermarket chain isn’t the only retailer seeking to boost employee numbers over the Christmas period. John Lewis Partnership Plc is hiring more than 10,000 staff for its eponymous department stores and upmarket grocer Waitrose.

Christmas is crucial for retailers and it’s yet to be seen how much shoppers will be willing to spend given the ongoing burden of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Marks & Spencer Group Plc has seen its Christmas food to order sales jump 22% compared to this time last year and the high street chain said 50% of shoppers have already started preparing for the festive season.

Tesco Plc Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy recently said people are “determined” to enjoy Christmas this year and the supermarket is stocking up on turkeys.

