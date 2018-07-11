(Bloomberg) -- U.K. grocer J Sainsbury Plc named Martin Scicluna as its chairman, tapping a former senior executive at accounting firm Deloitte as it prepares to integrate Walmart Inc.’s Asda unit in a 7.3 billion-pound ($9.7 billion) deal.

Scicluna, who is also chairman of RSA Insurance Plc, will replace David Tyler in March or soon after, following a five-month handover period, Sainsbury said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

“Martin brings a breadth of experience and leadership and we look forward to welcoming him to the Sainsbury’s board at this pivotal time for the business,” Susan Rice, Sainsbury’s senior independent director, said in the statement.

Scicluna has served on the boards of Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Deloitte LLP. He worked 34 years at Deloitte and was chairman from 1995 to 2007.

