(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc is planning a “phased withdrawal” from the banking division as part of its wider aim to focus on its core food business.

The decision follows a strategic review of the Sainsbury’s Bank arm, Britain’s second-largest grocer said in a statement Thursday. It’s exploring various options but added there would be no immediate change to products or services currently offered.

The grocery chain operator has been considering selling its banking unit for quite some time. In 2021, it said it ended talks on a potential sale as the discussions weren’t beneficial to shareholders. For the year ended Feb. 28, 2023, the company’s underlying profit before tax from financial services slipped 9% to £58 million ($74 million).

Last year, British lender Co-operative Bank agreed to buy Sainsbury’s Bank’s £500 million mortgage portfolio.

“We have been clear since we launched our Food First strategy in 2020 that we would concentrate our efforts on our core retail businesses and today’s announcement reflects that strategic focus,” Sainsbury Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said in the statement.

The retailer said that Jim Brown, current CEO of Sainsbury’s Bank, is retiring and will be replaced by Robert Mulhall at the end of March. Until 2022, Mulhall was the CEO of Allied Irish Bank’s UK division and more recently was leading the global financial services consulting business of VISION Consulting, focused on business transformation.

Sainsbury also reported Thursday that general merchandise commercial director Paula Nickolds is leaving to become CEO of The White Company, starting at the end of March. The former John Lewis managing director was in charge of the Argos, Habitat and Tu businesses at Sainsbury. Graham Biggart, chief transformation officer, will take on responsibility for general merchandise and clothing, assisted by business unit director Matt Leeser. Sainsbury is slimming down its operating board as part of the next phase of its strategy.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising rival Tesco Plc on a sale of its banking arm, which is said to have attracted interest from suitors including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc.

