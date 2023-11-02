(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc raised its guidance after retail profits rose in the first half, with Britain’s second-largest supermarket saying it’s winning over shoppers from discount rivals.

The grocer said that underlying pretax profit for the year will come in at the higher end of a previous range, between £670 million ($816 million) and £700 million. Free cash flow will be £100 million more than formerly guided as it successfully battles lofty inflation to compete on price with rivals including German stores Aldi and Lidl.

The shares rose as much as 5.6% in London, the biggest intraday gain since January. The stock has advanced 27% this year.

“More customers are shopping their full basket with us and we are gaining volumes from every supermarket including limited-choice competitors,” the company said.

Supermarket prices have come under political scrutiny as food inflation eases in the UK. Sainsbury has invested £118 million since March in keeping prices low and in July its Chairman Martin Scicluna said the chain is not a “rip-off retailer.”

Food inflation decelerated for the sixth month in a row to 8.8% last month, according to the British Retail Consortium — the lowest rate since July last year. Nonetheless, the figures show that prices are still rising from a year earlier and cash-strapped consumers are being selective with their purchases.

Price Matching

Sainsbury said it has led the industry in passing on lower costs to shoppers and that hundreds of basic items now cost less. The grocer is price-matching discount rival Aldi on more than 400 products and also boosting the appeal of its cheapest own-label ranges.

Aldi and Lidl have been gaining share in the UK as shoppers try to save money. Both are expanding with more stores, with Aldi aiming to reach 1,500 over the long term.

Sainsbury ramped up its loyalty program earlier this year, passing on discounts to customers with the Nectar card. Since it was launched in April, the company said Nectar Prices has helped customers save more than £450 million and the offer now includes over 6,000 products. CEO Simon Roberts described the program as “an absolute game changer,” speaking on a call with reporters.

Christmas

Roberts added that Sainsbury is heading into Christmas with “fantastic momentum,” launching almost 300 new products and with “the strongest value proposition we’ve ever had against competitors.”

The grocer’s premium Taste the Difference range grew volumes by 8.4% in the second quarter and Roberts said more customers are choosing to save money by dining at home rather than going out to restaurants as the nights draw in, especially at the weekend.

Sainsbury’s clothing revenue fell 8% in the first half as bad weather and higher living costs deterred shoppers from buying more apparel.

