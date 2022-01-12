2h ago
Sainsbury Raises Profit Forecast After Strong Christmas Sales
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc raised its profit forecast following strong Christmas sales, defying concern that supply chain problems and a surge of omicron infections would hit demand over the festive period.
- Britain’s second-largest grocer said it expects profit of 720 million pounds ($982 million) this fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of 660 million pounds. The chain said stronger-than-expected grocery volumes were driven by keen pricing on items that drew in customers stocking up for Christmas, product innovation, and it had an improved performance from its banking division.
Key Insights
- The bullish update comes despite revenue from the grocer’s Argos electricals division declining as supply chain snarl-ups and a shortage of U.K. truckers hindered supply during the crucial festive period.
- Sainsbury said it’s retaining online customers gained during the pandemic with internet grocery sales up 92% compared to two years ago.
- Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said despite widespread issues in the supply chain and labor shortages, availability of stock was better than expected.
Market Reaction
- Share in Sainsbury have gained 19% in the past year.
