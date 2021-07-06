54m ago
Sainsbury Raises Profit Outlook Again Amid Strong Online Demand
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc raised its profit outlook again, underlining bullish trends for U.K. supermarkets that have focused private equity bidders’ attention on the grocer’s smaller rival, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.
- Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second-largest supermarket, now expects to generate profit of 660 million pounds ($917 million) this fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of 620 million pounds and exceeding pre-Covid levels.
Key Insights
- Sainsbury’s improved outlook comes after better-than-expected sales of grocery, clothing and general merchandise, with comparable sales rising 1.6% in the 16 weeks to Jun. 26. The grocer was facing a tough comparison with last year when sales soared as people stockpiled at the start of the pandemic.
- Internet grocery sales remain strong, rising 29% during the period, although Sainsbury said online demand was gradually reducing from peak levels during the pandemic as normal shopping patterns slowly return.
- The grocer said it’s keeping a sharp eye on its competitiveness compared to rivals, and using some of the profit benefit from improved sales to lower prices, particularly in the fresh produce, meat and dairy categories.
- Britain’s grocers are in focus amid a private equity takeover battle for Morrisons, the country’s fourth-largest grocer. Until now, supermarket stocks have been valued relatively cheaply despite the surge in growth and increased cash generation during the lockdowns.
Market Reaction
- Shares in Sainsbury have risen nearly 27% since the start of the year.
