J Sainsbury Plc dropped its 7.3 billion-pound ($9.4 billion) bid to buy Walmart Inc.’s Asda unit after U.K. antitrust authorities formally blocked the merger of grocery stores.

In its final verdict, the Competition and Markets Authority stood by its earlier findings saying that the combination, even with the substantial divestiture of stores, would likely mean higher prices and less choice for shoppers.

“We have concluded that there is no effective way of addressing our concerns, other than to block the merger," Stuart McIntosh, who oversaw the investigation, said in a statement.

The deal would have created the U.K.’s biggest supermarket chain. The decision comes as Sainsbury faces a dwindling market share and a falling stock price amid increasing competition from German discounters.

The regulator held off making major changes to its findings even after the grocers accused officials of making errors in their analysis and said they were duped about a rival’s intentions. Sainsbury pledged 1 billion pounds in price cuts and offered to sell as many as 150 stores to appease the CMA.

“The CMA’s conclusion that we would increase prices post-merger ignores the dynamic and highly competitive nature of the U.K. grocery market,” Sainsbury Chief Executive Officer Mike Coupe said in a statement. “The CMA is today effectively taking 1 billion pounds out of customers’ pockets.”

In its meetings with the CMA, Sainsbury lawyers argued the regulator made basic errors in their analysis of Asda’s store network and were duped about its rival Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s plans to enter the online grocery market, following its deal with Ocado Group Plc.

Sainsbury’s market share has fallen 0.6 percent in the last 12 months, causing it to lose its place as Britain’s second-largest supermarket to Asda last month. As of September, Sainsbury’s had spent 17 million pounds on legal and banking fees, according to its half-year results. Nearly 2 billion pounds has been wiped off its market value since the merger was announced last year.

