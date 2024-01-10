(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc reported higher grocery sales over the Christmas period but kept its profit forecast unchanged as British shoppers cut back on other items like clothes.

Britain’s second-largest grocer saw food sales jump more than 9% in the 16 weeks to Jan. 6. However, general merchandise sales through its Argos business fell slightly in the run-up to Christmas, with clothing also lower. Sainsbury kept its guidance for underlying pretax profit unchanged at a range of £670 million ($851 million) to £700 million.

Shares fell 5% in London, the sharpest drop on the FTSE 100. Jefferies analysts said they “wonder if today’s release prompts a travel-and-arrive pullback” after the share price rose by nearly 20% in the final quarter of last year.

It’s the first festive shopping season since Sainsbury ramped up its loyalty program last year, helping it compete with discount grocers Aldi and Lidl. In the autumn Sainsbury said the Nectar Prices program, which reduces costs for shoppers with a loyalty card, was “an absolute game changer.”

British supermarkets broadly fared well over the Christmas season with shoppers spending a record £13.7 billion, data provider Kantar said last week. Sainsbury was one of the stronger performers, growing its market share to a three-year high of 15.8%, according to Kantar.

General merchandise dipped in the approach to Christmas because sales were particularly strong in 2022 when shoppers collected items in stores to avoid the impact of postal strikes, Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said on a call with reporters. Unseasonably mild weather impacted clothing and also made consumers less likely to buy heated blankets as they had a year earlier.

“We navigated what was a highly promotional market with some exceptionally strong comparatives last year pretty well,” said Roberts.

Sainsbury isn’t alone in seeing lower appetite for goods apart from food and drink. The British Retail Consortium and consultancy KPMG reported this week that sales of non-food items declined over the three months through December, with shoppers particularly avoiding big-ticket purchases such as furniture and homeware. Clothing, jewelery and technology were other gift categories that struggled as shoppers focused on affordable treats like beauty.

“Consumers proved more cautious in terms of discretionary spending after a November splurge, suggesting 2024 could be challenging,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Allen. He added that “another £200 million wage increase” would be likely to restrain Sainsbury’s margins.

Read More: UK Christmas Retail Sales Disappoint as Shoppers Pull Back

Sainsbury outperformed the market with sales of its premium Taste the Difference range rising 13% in the quarter. Shoppers were encouraged by grocery price inflation easing in the UK. Food inflation fell to 6.7% last month, down from a peak of above 17% in March, according to Kantar figures.

Loyalty

Nectar Prices were also key, with customers saving an average £16 on an £80 Christmas shop. Sainsbury started passing on discounts to loyalty customers in April and now has 18 million members.

Read More: Christmas Meal Costs 40% More Without Supermarket Loyalty Card

Britain’s antitrust watchdog will start investigating supermarket loyalty plans this month, having said they can confuse shoppers.

There are still cost headwinds for supermarkets, especially with business rates and the national living wage increasing from April. Sainsbury will spend £200 million on raising employee pay from March, the biggest ever investment the retailer has made into staff salaries.

CEO Roberts said that while commodity and energy costs are easing to some extent, labor is still having an impact. Wages are a “really key component in the price of the food we buy,” he said. “Clearly labor costs won’t come down.”

(Updates with CEO comments. A previous version corrected the second paragraph, which incorrectly said Sainsbury had previously guided to the top end of its profit forecast.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.