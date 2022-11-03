(Bloomberg) --

J Sainsbury Plc was forced to provide its pension fund with a £500 million ($564 million) overdraft to protect it from any further volatility following September’s market tumult.

The supermarket also said it was reconsidering the investment strategy that was put under pressure during the fallout.

Sainsbury’s pension fund has a liability-driven investment structure, which hedges its exposure to interest rates. Many funds with LDI strategies rushed to sell gilts after the UK government sent the market into a tailspin with a series of unfunded tax cuts.

The loan facility was put in place on Oct. 18, Sainsbury’s said in financial results published Thursday. The pension fund has not drawn upon it yet.

“We didn’t want them to have to do anything irrational,” said Sainsbury Chief Financial Officer Kevin O’Byrne, explaining the credit arrangement. “Particularly selling assets at the wrong time in the cycle.”

On the LDI structure, O’Byrne said the company and the fund’s trustees are “giving it some thought at the moment.”

Still, he said the strategy “has a strong role to play, particularly in a well-funded scheme, which should be well hedged. Our funding levels are well protected so we’ll reflect on that in the coming months and make the appropriate decisions.”

Bank of England

Kwasi Kwarteng, former Chancellor of the Exchequer unveiled a series of sweeping tax cuts on Sept. 23. that sent gilts tumbling.

During this turmoil, many pension funds using LDI strategies were forced to sell assets to meet collateral requirements on their hedges, causing the Bank of England to intervene to prevent prices spiraling further.

BT Group Plc said last month that its pension fund’s asset values dropped by about £11 billion as a result of the chaos.

Gilts have subsequently regained ground and the BOE has stopped its purchases after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed tax cuts and pledged to put the public finances on a stable footing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.