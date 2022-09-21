Sainsbury’s in Talks on £500 Million Sale and Leaseback of Stores

J Sainsbury Plc, the UK’s second-largest grocer, is in discussions with a listed real estate investment trust for a sale and leaseback of supermarkets worth about £500 million ($567 million).

The assets include 18 stores in the south of England, and as part of any deal LXi REIT Plc will purchase the sites and rent them back to the company, the investment trust said Wednesday.

Grocery chains are battling to keep prices down while also protecting their profit margins as UK inflation reaches the highest in four decades. The move will help Sainsbury bolster its balance sheet as it makes savings across the business. The retailer is investing more than £500 million over two years to keep prices lower.

LXi REIT plans to raise equity to help fund the purchase, according to the statement. No agreement has been reached yet on the deal.

Sainsbury confirmed the negotiations and said the cash raised would be used to part-fund the planned purchase of 21 other supermarkets held in a joint venture with Supermarket Income REIT and British Airways Pension Trustees Limited.

Sainsbury shares rose rose much as 2.3% in London. LXi REIT shares were up as much as 2.6%.

