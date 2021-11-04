(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc said sales in stores and online remained solid in the first half despite people eating fewer meals in the home post-lockdown as they returned to pubs and restaurants.

Britain’s second-largest grocer said although consumers are returning to “pre-pandemic habits,” the grocer is still gaining market share. Sainsbury held its profit forecast for the full year steady and expects to generate profit of 660 million pounds ($901 million), exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Sainsbury’s underlying interim pretax profit was 371 million pounds in the first half, up 23%. The grocer was up against a tough comparison with last year when people were stockpiling food and buying more to consume from home while working.

Comparable sales of grocery, clothing and general merchandise rose 0.3% in the first half. While online sales have reduced from the peak levels they hit during lockdowns, e-commerce demand still remains at about double pre-pandemic levels.

Last month Sainsbury ended talks on selling its banking services unit as it said the discussions wouldn’t reward shareholders enough. Instead it plans to focus on strengthening and simplifying the banking division.

Britain’s supermarket sector has been beset with merger activity with U.S. private equity group taking control of smaller rival Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc this month.

Shares in Sainsbury have risen nearly a third since the start of the year.

