J Sainsbury Plc said profit will fall this year as normal shopping habits return following the end of lockdowns and as shoppers feel squeezed by the higher cost of living.

The supermarket chain forecast underlying profit before tax of 630 million pounds ($788 million) to 690 million pounds in the year through March, citing “significant external pressures and uncertainties”, according to a statement Thursday. This is lower than the 730 million pounds achieved last year which included an estimated 100 million pounds boost from Covid-driven grocery volumes, Sainsbury said in the statement.

Sainsbury has benefited from more consumers eating at home and shopping online during the pandemic and last year the company raised its profit forecast twice. Now the picture looks more difficult with shoppers’ habits starting to normalize, rising food prices and the war in Ukraine causing shortages and supply-chain disruption.

Earlier this month Tesco also warned that profit will be squeezed as it battles to keep prices low for consumers facing a cost of living crisis.

Sainsbury stock has fallen about 13% this year.

U.K. grocery inflation hit 5.9% this month, its highest level in more than a decade, and overall supermarket sales fell 5.9% over 12 weeks, according to Kantar data.

