Sainsbury Shows Need for Asda Deal as Grocery Growth Slows

(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc showed why it’s so eager to lead a consolidation push among the U.K.’s grocers.

Excluding fuel, Sainsbury’s comparable retail sales rose 0.2 percent in the 16 weeks through June 30, the London-based company said in a statement Wednesday. That met the average analyst estimate but marked the slowest growth since the company acquired catalog retailer Argos in 2016.

The meager growth reflects price reductions in key areas like fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, Chief Executive Officer Mike Coupe said.

U.K. supermarkets are struggling to grow amid competition from discounters and expanding online sales, pushing chains to consolidate. Sainsbury said it expects U.K. regulators to rule on its proposed $10 billion acquisition of Walmart Inc.’s Asda in the second half of next year. Market leader Tesco Plc this week announced a buying agreement with Carrefour SA of France to drive down costs.

Coupe said Sainsbury has secured 3.5 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) of financing for the Asda deal on “attractive terms, reflecting the confidence of the lending banks in the outlook for the proposed combined business.”

