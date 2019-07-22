J Sainsbury Plc is joining forces with Deliveroo to speed hot pizza to U.K. consumers’ living rooms.

Customers in London, Birmingham, Brighton and Cambridge, England, will also be able to order snacks and drinks from the supermarket chain as part of the two-month trial. It’s one of the first steps Deliveroo has taken since Amazon.com Inc. in May led a US$575 million investment in the delivery start-up, which is expanding its network and competing against Just Eat Plc and Uber Technologies Inc.

Earlier this month, Walmart Inc.’s Asda announced it was partnering with Just Eat to deliver groceries within 30 minutes. The partnership originally began last year, when the grocer also launched a pizza delivery trial. Sainsbury’s plan to buy Asda was blocked by U.K. antitrust regulators earlier this year.

Sainsbury said the new trial will test customer appetite for ordering takeaway from its hot-food counters in a U.K. food delivery market expected to grow to 9.8 billion pounds ($12.2 billion) by 2021.