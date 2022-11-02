(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc is hiring 18,000 temporary staff to help the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain during the busy Christmas period.

Some 15,000 jobs will be at Sainsbury, another 2,000 at general retailer Argos and an estimated 1,000 in logistics. The temporary staff will get discount cards and free food during their shifts for the first time.

“With more customers returning to do more of their shopping in-store, this investment in service will ensure customers can find whatever they need to celebrate this year,” said Angie Risley, human resources director at Sainsbury.

The supermarket chain isn’t the only retailer seeking to boost employee numbers over the Christmas period. UK department store operator John Lewis Partnership Plc is hiring more than 10,000 temporary workers and Domino’s Pizza Group Plc is seeking to fill more than 10,000 positions, partly to make the most of the FIFA World Cup, which starts this month, the first time it’s been held outside summer.

The Sainsbury in-store roles will include serving customers, keeping shelves stocked and packing online orders. Employees will work on fixed-term contracts of between three and 12 weeks up to Jan. 7.

