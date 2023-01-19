(Bloomberg) -- LloydsPharmacy has decided to close its counters in J Sainsbury Plc stores, leaving the UK’s second-biggest supermarket operator with no option for shoppers seeking pharmacy services.

The move will affect 237 stores across the UK over the course of this year. The decision is the result of a strategic review in response to changing market conditions, LloydsPharmacy said, without elaborating.

“This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them,” Kevin Birch, LloydsPharmacy’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement.

Sainsbury will work with LloydsPharmacy to ensure that customers can access alternative pharmacy services, a spokesperson for the retailer said.

LloydsPharmacy is the UK’s second-largest pharmacy chain. It bought Sainsbury’s pharmacy business in 2015 for £125 million ($154 million).

The Sainsbury exit is a “worrying development” and a sign of how pharmacies are struggling to make ends meet after their funding was cut by about 30% over the past seven years, according to the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, a group that represents pharmacies in England.

Separately, catalogue retailer Argos, owned by Sainsbury, is closing all 34 of its Ireland stores in June, after it concluded that the investment needed to modernize the Irish arm of its business was not viable. About 580 jobs are affected.

Argos’ performance in Ireland has lagged behind the neighboring UK where the general merchandise retailer “continues to perform well,” according to the statement. Sainsbury has been closing many standalone Argos stores in favor of smaller ones located inside its supermarkets. With no Sainsbury outlets in Ireland, it means all Argos operations in the country will cease.

