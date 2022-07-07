(Bloomberg) -- J Sainsbury Plc won a battle against a group of shareholders calling on the UK’s second-largest grocer to adopt a voluntary standard for employers to raise low-paid workers’ wages.

About 17% of investors voted in favor of the resolution, which would have forced Sainsbury to commit to wage levels calculated by the Living Wage Foundation, a campaigning organization. The measure required 75% of the votes to pass.

Sainsbury had urged investors to reject the move, saying it would hand too much control to a third party at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis. It’s a blow for investors such as HSBC Holdings Plc who backed the campaign to try to bolster the ESG credentials of one of the country’s best-known supermarkets. Schroders Plc, one of Sainsbury’s top five shareholders, is among those that planned to vote against the resolution, arguing that the demands on Sainsbury would hurt the company’s ability to compete.

“We absolutely believe as a business we should make the decisions on how we pay our colleagues,” Sainsbury Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said earlier this week. “We don’t think it’s right to make the decision based on an unaccountable third party.”

Sainsbury already pays all its employees the living wage, but the resolution would have impacted future pay increases and forced the supermarket chain to have a plan in place to pay all its suppliers the living wage as well.

