(Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain has launched the sale of its UK building supplies merchant Jewson, people familiar with the matter said, betting private equity appetite will overcome tough financing markets.

The French supplier to construction companies has sent marketing documents to potential suitors and asked for first-round bids around mid-October, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Buyout firms likely to look at the asset include CVC Capital Partners, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Lone Star Funds, Cinven and Advent International, the people said.

Jewson has about £170 million ($192 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and could fetch more than £1 billion, the people said. Its bigger listed rival Travis Perkins Plc has a market value of about £1.7 billion.

St. Gobain shares rose as much as 3.5% in Paris. They are down about 37% this year.

Representatives for St. Gobain, CVC, CD&R, Lone Star, Cinven and Advent declined to comment.

Sky News reported previously that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been hired to explore a sale of Jewson, which was founded in 1836 by George Jewson and offers timber, building materials and equipment hire. St. Gobain acquired the business as part of its 2000 takeover of Meyer International Plc.

St. Gobain Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin, a serial dealmaker, is moving ahead with the disposal of Jewson at a challenging time. Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are spooking banks and reducing their willingness to lend on deals. Private credit funds have stepped in to plug the gap on smaller deals.

