(Bloomberg) -- The Saint Peter’s Peacocks ended their March Madness run on Sunday, but they have plenty of reason to celebrate the achievement for months to come.

The school, which is based in Jersey City, New Jersey, saw an overall increase in applications, donations, and website views during the men’s basketball team’s four-game appearance in the NCAA tournament. Led by coach Shaheen Holloway, the Peacocks were the first team seeded at no. 15 to make the Elite Eight in the current NCAA tournament’s history.

Between March 17 and 26, at least 131 people applied to Saint Peter’s. The website servers crashed following the school’s first win, and donors gave or pledged just under $2.3 million between March 9 and March 26, a 278% increase from pledges made a year prior.

The school also reported $47,000 in on-campus merchandise sales between March 17 and 24, an an additional $100,000 in sales of licensed product on Amazon.com over the weekend of March 19 and 20. By comparison, Saint Peter’s says it took in $20,000 in on-campus sales during their entire Fall 2021 semester, and $50,000 in licensed Amazon sales between January and August of last year.

“We anticipated that they would be competitive,” said the university President Eugene Cornacchia on Saturday. “But the amount of media attention, the amount of public support for the team as they progressed through this has been just more mind-blowing.”

With just over 2,300 undergraduate students and 3,000 students total, Saint Peter’s is tiny in comparison to the heavyweight power of legacy basketball schools like the University of North Carolina and the University of Kentucky. Almost 90% of students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester were New Jersey residents, and the school serves a majority non-White student body. The school reports that 99% of full-time undergraduate students receive some form of financial aid to meet its $37,600 annual tuition, as well as housing and supplies.

New Jersey rallied to support their own during the tournament, with tweets pouring in from local professional sports teams, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning. “What a way to embrace New Jersey basketball,” the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, said.

“One of the things about New Jersey is we’ve always been a pretty tight-knit state,” said Cornacchia “I think Coach Holloway says that, ‘I got kids from New Jersey and from New York City, and we’re not afraid of anything.’ I think that's pretty characteristic of New Jersey.”

He said the school will continue to champion the Peacocks in the coming weeks, and praised the 3.31 average student-athlete GPA as proof that the team will be successful long after the tournament ends.

“Bottom line is, they’re really pretty down-to-earth young men,” he said. “I ran into a batch of them this morning as they were going in for breakfast, and I stopped one of them and I asked him, ‘What are you gonna do after this?’ He goes, ‘Well, I have to see. Basketball maybe, but I'm getting my degree in criminal justice.’”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.