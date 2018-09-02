(Bloomberg) -- Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. has agreed to extend the completion of its initial gaming facility to no later than Feb. 28, 2021, according to an exchange filing.

The Saipan casino operator cited the “drastic reduction and non-availability of sufficient skilled and qualified construction labours locally in Saipan and mainland USA” as the reason for the extension. The facility, Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel Saipan, had been scheduled to be completed by Friday, according to a previous filing.

A donation of $500,000 will be made to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. within 90 days of the amendment agreement, for the purchase of medical equipment, according to the filing.

Earlier stories:

Saipan Casino Operator Is Said to Be Raided by U.S. Agents

FBI Makes Arrest Related to Saipan Casino Construction

To contact the reporter on this story: Denise Wee in Hong Kong at dwee10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stanley James at sjames8@bloomberg.net, Lianting Tu, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.