(Bloomberg) -- Saipem SpA may require bondholders to take a hit on their principal in order to raise a “significant” amount of new capital, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Italian oil driller, which announced a surprise profit warning last week, may need a 1.8 billion euro ($2.1 billion) capital increase if its “lenders prove to be keener to reduce gross exposure to the company,” equity analysts James Thompson and Christyan Malek wrote in a note on Monday. “This scale of equity injection into the business, may also mean that creditors take a haircut.”

The company had 700 million euros of free cash on its balance sheet in September, which may not be enough to repay creditors and meet working capital commitments in the coming months. The oil exploration company said last week that it will report a year-end loss equal to a third of its share capital after a review of its order book, and it’s working with Rothschild & Co. to corral support from investors for a capital increase.

Saipem’s 500 million euros of bonds due in April are trading at about 85 cents on the euro, implying that holders don’t expect to receive their money back in full. Shares in the Milan-based company fell as much as 4.7% on Monday to the lowest price in nearly 30 years.

The engineering firm has struggled to cope with lower energy demand and sagging investments, with many oil projects and efforts to shift its portfolio toward green-energy delayed during the pandemic. That’s after it raised more than 3 billion euros in fresh equity in 2016 to offset the crash in oil prices.

“Investor confidence was already low after a less-than-convincing medium-term business plan,” JPMorgan wrote. “The prospect of a second large refinancing in six years is likely difficult for shareholders to digest.”

