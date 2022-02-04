Saipem Has Just Two Months to Fix Its $573 Million Bond Problem

(Bloomberg) -- Saipem SpA has just two months to find a fix if it wants to avoid potentially fraught negotiations with bondholders.

The Italian engineering firm has 500 million euros ($573 million) of bonds coming due on April 5, and its original plan to pay them back with a bank credit line is in tatters, according to people familiar with the matter.

The notes tumbled to 89 cents on the euro this week -- with a yield of more than 80% -- after Saipem announced a surprise profit warning on Monday, with losses equal to about a third of its share capital. The share price has fallen 39% this week.

The company is now working with Rothschild & Co. to corral support from its investors for a capital increase of as much as 1.5 billion euros, separate people familiar said. But even if it’s likely Saipem will win the backing of its largest shareholders --Eni SpA and state-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA-- significant uncertainties remain, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which cut the bond rating by one step to four levels below investment grade this week.

“The timeline is tight and Saipem needs to explain to us, to its shareholders, to its bondholders and banking partners why this happened,” said Martin Fujerik, senior credit officer at Moody’s in Frankfurt. “The disconnect relative to our expectation is huge.”

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is pushing to appoint executives that will join Saipem’s management team amid a review of the company’s business plan, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. The company is holding a board meeting on Friday.

Representatives for Saipem and Rothschild declined to comment on plans to repay the bond.

Saipem had previously arranged plans to redeem the April bonds using its revolving credit facility, said the people, who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to speak about it.

The review of the company’s order book, which triggered the profit warning, jeopardized that.

A decline of share capital of more than one third allows banks to demand immediate repayment for the credit facility. The company said on Monday it started talks to obtain a waiver from lenders, including Italy’s major banks Intesa SanPaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA, but even with their backing it may not be allowed to use the funds to pay back the notes.

“This business depends on reputation, so it needs a quick solution to restore that,” said Severin Testroet, a high yield portfolio manager at Helaba Invest KAGmbH who holds a small position in Saipem’s debt.

Here are some of the alternatives to deal with Saipem’s 500 million euros of bonds due in April:

Pay with cash: The company had 2 billion euros of liquidity as of the end of September, but only 700 million euros were available at holding company level. The option is unlikely because the company would be left with little cash for operational purposes

Refinance: Saipem may draw a broader plan to inject equity in the business and then refinance the bonds at market terms. With two months before maturity, it may not have enough time to raise new capital and launch a bond unless it reaches a standstill agreement with bondholders

Extend the maturity: The company could seek support from bondholders to extend the maturity of the notes, potentially with the help of courts. However, timing is tight and an extension request may face opposition

