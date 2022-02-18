(Bloomberg) -- Saipem SpA’s bonds gained after its largest shareholder Eni SpA reiterated its support for the troubled oil services company.

Bonds due 2028 rose as much as 1.9 cents on the euro to 81.9 cents on Friday after Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a conference call with analysts that the energy company and second largest investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti back Saipem.

Descalzi fell short of providing details as Eni doesn’t know yet what kind of “program, project, reorganization, restructuring, cost cutting” Saipem will undergo.

Saipem is working on a rescue package that could reach about 4 billion euros after issuing a surprise profit warning last month. The drilling specialist is exploring plans for a capital increase of about 2 billion euros and negotiating with banks to extend a credit facility, people familiar with the matter said. It’s also mulling the disposal of one of its drilling divisions.

Saipem will present preliminary results next week and a strategic plan on March 15. In April, the company needs to repay 500 million euros of bonds.

