(Bloomberg) -- Sweetgreen Inc. doubled its value in its trading debut after raising $364 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company opened trading Thursday at $52 after selling for $28 each in the IPO. They were up 97% to $55.10 at 1:48 p.m. in New York trading after briefly hitting $56.20, giving the company a market value of $5.8 billion. Accounting for employee stock options and similar holdings, the company has a fully diluted value closer to about $6.5 billion.

The company sold 13 million shares Wednesday for $28 each after marketing 12.5 million of them for $23 to $25.

The restaurant chain was valued at $1.78 billion in a January funding round led by Durable Capital Partners. Its biggest investors include affiliates of Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, Revolution Growth, D1 Capital Partners, Anchorage Capital Group and Lone Pine Capital, according to its filing.

Sweetgreen’s IPO is the the 12th this year in the U.S. in the food and beverage category, the most since 1997, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nearly all of these firms are trading below their offering price after listing at valuations that proved optimistic amid labor shortages, rising prices and a rocky earnings season for the sector.

Yogurt maker Chobani Inc. filed on Wednesday to go public, disclosing shrinking losses and increased sales with the addition of products such as oat milk. Chobani will set terms for the share sale later.

Sweetgreen plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, as well as to develop the technology it acquired through the purchase of Spyce Food Co. Boston-based Spyce uses robotic cooking and serving techniques to automate much of its production line.

Sweetgreen, started in 2007 by Georgetown University graduates Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet, operates 140 restaurants in 13 states. It had a net loss of $87 million on revenue of $243 million for the 39-week period ended Sept. 26, compared with a loss of more than $100 million on revenue of $161 million a year earlier, the filing shows.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sweetgreen’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SG.

