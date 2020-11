(Bloomberg) -- Republican and former broadcast television anchor Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Democratic Representative Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

The two also faced each other in 2018, when Shalala won the Miami-area district by six points, flipping it after 30-year incumbent Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen retired.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.