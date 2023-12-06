(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. and other investors have put $39.5 million into a UK startup, AutogenAI, that makes artificial intelligence for a mundane field: bidding for public contracts.

Governments spend trillions of dollars a year hiring private companies for everything from street sweeping to fighter jets. AutogenAI develops automated writing tools, built on ChatGPT and similar services, designed to complete the paperwork to bid for public and private projects more quickly and effectively. Chief Executive Officer Sean Williams believes his software can become an integral part of every procurement process.

“Nobody builds a financial model without Excel,” he said. “We want it to be that nobody does a tender offer without AutogenAI.”

Williams, who co-founded the company in early 2022 with Raj Khaira, a corporate lawyer, spent years writing bids for public projects in the UK. When he first learned of computer models capable of generative large swaths of conversational texts, such as OpenAI’s GPT, Williams said he saw an immediate impact on his old profession. AutogenAI’s system lets customers choose from three different AI language models to fill out procurement documents, with features tailored for the demands of public agencies.

The output has to be highly accurate, Williams said. “It needs to be evidenced and sourced,” he added. To address AI chatbots’ bad habit of fabricating material, AutogenAI’s service provides links to its source material.

It also needs to make the expensive pitching process more efficient. AutogenAI estimates that pitching to win government business typically costs a company about a tenth of the value of the contract.

The UK government spent £296 billion ($372 billion) on procurement in fiscal 2020, according to national figures. Federal spending in the US, where AutogenAI recently opened an office, was nearly twice that amount. One 2020 report pegged the global spending on public procurement at $13 trillion.

Williams said that the startup’s software improves a client’s odds of winning a bid by 20%.

Still, businesses haven’t yet begun spending heavily on novel AI software, and those that have typically use more generic enterprise versions of chatbots.

While all-purpose tools can churn out long documents quickly, they can’t meet a users’ specific needs for procurement, said Ophelia Brown, managing partner for Blossom Capital, an AutogenAI investor. “AutogenAI can actually point to an increased bid win rate,” she said.

So far, AutogenAI has 50 customers, which collectively use the software for more than ten thousand contract proposals a year, according to Williams. He said the startup reached £1 million in annual recurring revenue in April, four months after its first sale. But he declined to share the company’s current valuation.

The Salesforce investment, which came from the cloud company’s venture unit, arrived less than five months after Blossom Capital led a $22 million round. Williams said he’ll use the funds to hire engineers and salespeople and expand into Europe and the Middle East.

The number of venture capital deals in generative AI slowed during the third quarter after a frantic start of the year, according to research firm PitchBook. But several AI startups have raised multiple rounds of financing in a short amount of time because of the sector's intense competition and heavy computing costs.

