(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of Salesforce.com Inc. employees signed a letter to Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff criticizing the company’s contracts with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, the latest in a series of staff protests at technology firms over government work.

The letter said staff recently learned that the CBP is using three Salesforce products to recruit and "manage border activities." The agency is one of several that implement and enforce Trump administration immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, including one that separated families. President Donald Trump signed an order stopping the practice last week, although there’s confusion over how authorities will handle enforcement and reunite families.

"Given the inhuman separation from their parents currently taking place at the border, we believe that our core value of Equality is at stake and that Salesforce should re-examine our contractual relationship with CBP and speak out against its practices," the letter reads, according to a copy viewed by Bloomberg News.

More than 650 Salesforce employees have signed the petition since it began circulating last week, according to a person familiar with the company who asked not to be identified speaking about private matters. The staff had scheduled a meeting on Monday afternoon local time with Tony Prophet, Salesforce’s chief equality officer, this person said.

"We believe every human life has equal value and every person must be treated with dignity and respect," a Salesforce spokeswoman said. "We are not working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding the separation of families at the border. And we are not aware of any Salesforce services being used by CBP for this purpose."

The San Francisco-based cloud company joins the growing ranks of technology giants with employees objecting to the way their products are used by the U.S. government. Staff at Google compelled the company to back away from a Pentagon contract using Google’s artificial intelligence software. Employees at Microsoft Corp. have complained about a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 100 Amazon.com Inc. worker wrote to CEO Jeff Bezos asking the company to stop selling facial-recognition software to police forces, according to The Hill.

Salesforce provides the CBP with its Community Cloud, Service Cloud and Einstein Analytics, an AI tool, according to the employee letter. Service Cloud is software for managing customer and field support. The product is the company’s second-largest by revenue, worth $848 million in the three months ended April 30. Community cloud helps companies build online groups for customers, partners and employees. In early March, the company announced a deal with the agency.

Internal dissent about working with CBP is particularly thorny for Salesforce because it pits the need to maintain blockbuster growth against the self-styled progressive values of the company and its chief. Benioff, the Salesforce CEO and founder, is an outspoken force on a range on social issues, including immigration. In 2015, he was a vocal critic of legislation in Indiana that would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against LGBT people. This month, he retweeted two messages that called out the CBP for housing children in “cages” and not providing more information about the detention facilities. In their letter, the employees appeal to the executive’s reputation.

"Many of us choose to work at Salesforce because of Salesforce’s reputation as a company that stands up against injustice," the letter reads. "We want our work at Salesforce to have a positive impact on our friends and neighbors, not to make us complicit in the inhumane treatment of vulnerable people."

The employee uproar comes in the midst of Salesforce’s efforts to capture more government contracts. Chief Operating Officer Keith Block said on a conference call with analysts in May that the company signed its biggest public-sector deal ever with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which uses the company’s Service Cloud to communicate with constituents.

To contact the reporters on this story: Nico Grant in San Francisco at ngrant20@bloomberg.net;Mark Bergen in San Francisco at mbergen10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr, Andrew Pollack

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.