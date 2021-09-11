2h ago
Salesforce’s CEO Offers to Relocate Employees From Texas
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law.
“If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed at “Ohana,” the Hawaiian term for family that Salesforce uses to refer to its corporate community. CNBC previously reported on the news.
Salesforce, the top maker of cloud-based customer-relations software, isn’t alone in addressing the issue. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and a Chicago development agency have urged businesses to relocate, looking to capitalize on the situation.
This week, the U.S. sued Texas to block a law that effectively bans abortions in the state after six weeks, calling it unconstitutional.
