(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law.

“If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed at “Ohana,” the Hawaiian term for family that Salesforce uses to refer to its corporate community. CNBC previously reported on the news.

Salesforce, the top maker of cloud-based customer-relations software, isn’t alone in addressing the issue. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and a Chicago development agency have urged businesses to relocate, looking to capitalize on the situation.

This week, the U.S. sued Texas to block a law that effectively bans abortions in the state after six weeks, calling it unconstitutional.

