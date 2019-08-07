Salesforce Says It Will Acquire ClickSoftware for $1.35 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. said it will acquire ClickSoftware for about $1.35 billion in cash and stock.

Salesforce, the market leader in customer relations software, was reported in January to be in talks to buy ClickSoftware, which provides field-service management tools such as employee scheduling. The deal is expected to close in the fiscal quarter ending Oct. 31, San Francisco-based Salesforce said Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

