(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian salmon farmer Salmar ASA has offered to buy rival NTS ASA, trumping a previous bid by the world’s biggest producer of Atlantic salmon, Mowi ASA.

Salmar is offering 20% in cash and 80% in shares for a deal that values NTS at 15.1 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.7 billion), or 120 kroner a share, according to a statement. Separately, Mowi announced on Monday that it would no longer continue with last month’s offer to acquire NTS at 110 kroner per share, equally divided between shares and cash.

Salmar said that owners controlling more than half of NTS have pledged to support the deal, which it expects to “realize significant synergies through a more efficient utilization” of the companies’ resources.

The company also said that the transaction will be “a catalyst for further sustainable growth in the local communities where the parties operate, both in northern parts of Central Norway, Northern Norway and Western fjords of Iceland.”

NTS and Salmar shares were briefly halted before the announcement, and when trading resumed, NTS was quoted at 120.50 kroner as of 4:15 p.m. in Oslo.

