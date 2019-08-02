(Bloomberg) -- Salmon farmers on Scotland’s remote Orkney islands have been connecting their fish to 5G as part of a pilot project with U.S. tech giant Cisco Systems Inc. and the U.K. government.

The trials, which began in earnest in July, will see key metrics such as sea water temperature and oxygen levels monitored using internet-connected sensors relayed wirelessly to a Cisco data center.

The company involved in the project, Scottish Sea Farms Ltd., produces about $47 million worth of salmon from its Orkney sites each year, and the fish is Britain’s second-biggest food export after whiskey.

But ultra-rural Orkney ranks almost bottom in Britain’s internet connectivity league tables, and the company wanted to discover use cases for how next-generation wireless technology could bolster one of the country’s most popular exports.

