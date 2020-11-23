(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ferit Sahenk’s Dogus Holding AS agreed to sell a 30% stake in a high-end Istanbul shopping center to an arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, as the Turkish conglomerate raises cash to deliver on pledges it made to banks as part of a debt restructuring last year.

Dogus, owner of a steakhouse known for its founder chef’s meme Salt Bae, will get around $300 million for the stake in IstinyePark, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The deal values the mall at $1 billion, they said, asking not to be named because the information is confidential.

Istanbul-based Dogus will likely use the proceeds to meet its obligations under the 2019 debt agreement, in which it committed to sell assets to repay creditors, the people said. A filing on the Turkish Competition Board’s website said Monday the sale by a Dogus unit to Qatar Holding was approved, without giving details of the deal.

Dogus declined to comment. The Qatar Investment Authority, which owns Qatar Holding, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal closed as Dogus negotiates another agreement with banks to delay repayments on 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of debt that was overhauled last year. Under strain from the coronavirus pandemic and steep declines in the lira, companies across Turkey are struggling to repay foreign-currency debt, resulting in tens of billions of dollars in loan restructurings.

Qatar Alliance

The sale also highlights the close ties that developed between Turkey and Qatar since a coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, when he received backing from the Gulf nation’s rulers. Turkey returned the favor a year later by siding with Qatar when it came under an economic boycott from a group of countries led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Turkey has stationed troops and steadily built up a base in Qatar since 2017.

Qatar pledged as much as $15 billion of investment and offered a credit line to backstop Turkey’s financial system at the height of its currency crisis in 2018. Turkish and Qatari central banks tripled the limit of their existing swap deal this year.

The QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the 11th largest globally, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

Dogus has been trying to sell its holding in the mall -- among other assets -- since 2018. Sahenk’s family will still own a 12% stake after the deal with Qatar Holding, two of the people said. Istanbul-based Orjin Group holds the remaining 58% in the shopping center, located on Istanbul’s European side, the people said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.