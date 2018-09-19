(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of Venezuelans gathered under the hot Miami sun Wednesday afternoon to protest outside of the local outpost of Nusret Gökçe -- the butcher and chef sensation also known as Salt Bae who days earlier caused a social media firestorm after he posted videos on Twitter and Instagram of him serving President Nicolas Maduro at his restaurant’s location in Istanbul.

As several diners entered the Nusr-Et steakhouse over the lunch hour in the city’s Brickell financial district, crowds chanted “accomplice, accomplice.” Many had Venezuelan flags draped around their shoulders.

Venezuelans sing the national anthem during a protest outside of #saltbae’s restaurant on Miami’s Brickell Ave. pic.twitter.com/dF7EiChyUq

— Nathan Crooks (@nmcrooks) September 19, 2018

“What’s going on in our country hurts a lot,” Cruz Gandarilla, 64, said at the protest, wearing a Venezuelan flag hat. “It’s sad to think about the children of Venezuela who are dying of hunger. The people in Venezuela don’t have food or medicine. Maduro doesn’t care about the people of Venezuela or the country. This is just a drop of the barbarities that he’s done.”

Maduro, meanwhile, has vowed he’ll dine at Nusr-Et again.

“Soon, soon, I’ll be back,” he said during a news conference in Caracas Tuesday.

