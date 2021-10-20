(Bloomberg) -- House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal said that addressing the cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes is still on the table in discussions over a sweeping tax and spending bill.

“Yes, it has to be,” Neal said when asked if SALT was still up for discussion on what could be included in the multitrillion-dollar bill.

Democrats have been narrowing differences over elements of the package. Lawmakers from high-tax states including New Jersey and New York have pushed for an expansion or removal of the $10,000 cap on SALT deductions that was imposed in the Republican tax bill of 2017.

