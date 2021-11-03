(Bloomberg) -- The cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes would jump more than sevenfold under the latest Democratic tax-and-spending proposal heading to the House floor as soon as Thursday pending a committee review.

The limit would be $72,500 through 2031, compared with $10,000 currently, and the increase would be retroactive to the start of this year, according to the text of the measure posted on the House Rules Committee’s website Wednesday.

