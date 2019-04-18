(Bloomberg) -- Armando Siri, a senior economic adviser to Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, is being investigated for alleged corruption.

Siri, who is undersecretary at the Infrastructure and Transportation Ministry, is suspected of receiving a 30,000-euro ($34,000) bribe for seeking to insert a measure in the government’s economic outlook that favored some businessmen in the renewable energy industry, news agency Ansa reported without saying where it got the information. The amendment wasn’t approved, it said.

Salvini, who heads the rightist League party, called the allegations “absurd,” speaking to reporters during a visit to Calabria in southern Italy. “I know him, I respect him, I have no doubts, besides we’re talking about something which didn’t even end up” in the economic outlook, Ansa cited him as saying.

The League issued a statement expressing “full confidence” in undersecretary Siri and that he acted correctly. “The hope is that the investigations will be swift, so that no doubt remains.” Siri was quoted by Ansa as saying he is “tranquil” and isn’t involved in any criminal acts. A spokesman for Siri said no further comment would be made.

Ansa said the investigation began in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and focused on a businessman who allegedly had links to the Mafia. Siri is suspected of receiving a bribe from a university professor who drafted the League’s energy program, but wasn’t aware of ties between the two men, Ansa said.

Luigi Di Maio, head of the Five Star Movement and Salvini’s partner in the ruling coalition, called for Siri to step down if the allegations are proven. “An undersecretary investigated for events linked to the Mafia is serious.”

