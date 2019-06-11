Salvini and Di Maio Bury the Hatchet to Take on Brussels, Conte

(Bloomberg) -- After a year in office, Italy’s Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini finally agree on something: they need to band together to push their policies, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is in the way.

A late-night summit between the premier -- often seen as a mere mediator -- and the deputies who’ve controlled the government since its inception last June, produced a deal on policies favored by each side, Conte’s office said in a statement in the early hours Tuesday.

Salvini and Di Maio have taken issue with the increasingly assertive Conte, Italian media reported, with their policy accord described as a new “axis” aligning the two against the premier and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria, who are seeking to avoid a clash with the European Union.

A week after Conte exhorted the deputies to stop bickering and get down to work, the three agreed that a cabinet meeting Tuesday will review a security decree proposed by Salvini’s rightist League party and a minimum wage plan backed by Di Maio’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Italy’s government appears set for a rerun of the alignment which saw Conte, supported by Tria, manage to persuade Salvini and Di Maio to negotiate with the EU and reach a compromise over the 2019 budget last year.

‘Founder Nation’

But in comments Tuesday, both deputies were quick to warn that their willingness to work constructively doesn’t extend to taking an accommodating stance in negotiations with the EU, a veiled criticism of Conte.

“We are are a founder nation of the European Union, we are on a level with Germany and France,” Di Maio said Tuesday on RTL radio. “ We can demand more respect in Europe.”

Di Maio also issued a qualified defense of the proposal to issue so-called mini-bills, or small-value notes that could be used to meet overdue payments to government suppliers. “The objective is to repay the companies that have credits with the public administration,” he said. “The important thing is to pay companies the money they are due.”

While the Five Star leader also said that “no one will ever set me against Premier Conte,” he ruled out budget adjustments as part of the negotiations with Brussels.

Conte and Tria favor a proposal to bring Italy’s deficit down to 2% in a concession to the EU, based on cuts to the citizens income and pension reform plans favored by Five Star and the League respectively, newspapers including Il Messaggero reported.

“The common objective is avoiding an infraction procedure by guaranteeing growth, the right to work and tax cuts,” Salvini said in a statement sent overnight. “There won’t be any budget adjustment or tax increases.”

