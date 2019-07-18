(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has asked President Sergio Mattarella for a meeting which may take place Friday, according to an official who spoke amid speculation that the League leader could pull the plug on the populist government.

Salvini has not specified the reason for his request to meet the head of state, said the official, who asked not to be named discussing confidential plans. A spokesman for Mattarella declined to comment.

