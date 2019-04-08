(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, lashed out at the European Union, saying the organization has betrayed its core principles and does more to hinder its citizens than to help them.

The populist politician is launching a new movement aimed at putting nationalist politicians in control of Europe. At a Monday event in Milan to kick-start an alliance that that is aiming to win European Parliament elections in May, Salvini promised to “save Europe."

"Those who are wrecking the European dream are bureaucrats and bankers,” he said.

Salvini was flanked on the stage at a Five-Star hotel in Italy’s business capital by just three allies, representatives from Germany’s Alternative for Deutschland, the Finns party from Finland, and the Danish People’s Party, a far cry from the 15 to 20 euroskeptic groups he had aimed to bring into the fold ahead of the European ballot.

Nonetheless, the leader of Italy’s anti-migrant League party wasted no time in skewering the EU, saying the Brussels-based organization is in the hands of elites and no longer serves its citizens.

“I start the European dream from the Maastricht treaty which spoke of full employment,” Salvini said. “If the EU is based only on business and finance, it is not a dream but a nightmare.”

