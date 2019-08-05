(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini, Italy’s de facto leader, is on the verge of gaining new powers to curb immigration while tightening his grip on the government.

Parliament’s upper chamber is set to give final approval to security legislation Salvini has been calling for ever since his League party scored a resounding victory in European elections in May.

The vote could again highlight tensions between Salvini’s party and populist rival the Five Star Movement, nominally the senior partner in the ruling coalition, but now polling at less than half the League’s level.

The security package, among other measures, gives Italy’s police and military enhanced powers to stop and seize rescue vessels picking up illegal migrants in the Mediterranean. In addition to serving as one of Italy’s two deputy premiers, Salvini also runs the interior ministry, which controls the country’s police and border forces.

The measures are expected to be approved on Monday evening or Tuesday via a confidence vote, a tactic routinely employed in Italy to ram legislation through parliament. Still, Salvini is expected to prevail only thanks to the abstention of other center-right parties.

Growing Uneasiness

A number of Five Star lawmakers have signaled they may vote against the measure, suggesting growing uneasiness in the party’s ranks about what’s seen as a Salvini power grab.

If the government lost the vote, it could pave the way to possible new elections. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would have to at least officially offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who’d have the final say on an early return to the polls.

Salvini has been ramping up threats to quit the coalition and force early elections if his partners don’t help deliver on League priorities. “We’re not in the government to waste time,” Salvini said during a public appearance Monday.

In a move widely viewed as yet another concession to Salvini, Conte recently backed a rail link with France that Five Star had long opposed. But the real fight will likely be over Italy’s 2020 budget in the fall.

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria is aiming to keep Italy’s deficit below 1.8% of gross domestic product, daily la Repubblica reported Monday, though that would leave limited space for the deep tax cuts Salvini has promised.

--With assistance from Sonia Sirletti.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alessandro Speciale in Rome at aspeciale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, ;Richard Bravo at rbravo5@bloomberg.net, Jerrold Colten, Dan Liefgreen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.